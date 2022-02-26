Dynamic Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,194.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.24 or 0.07106195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.25 or 0.00276196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.24 or 0.00794091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00074750 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.84 or 0.00405268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00216597 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

