Dynamite Hits Market Capitalization of $16,447.52 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $16,447.52 and $52,634.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,877 coins and its circulating supply is 387,170 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

