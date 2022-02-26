e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

