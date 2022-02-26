eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,273 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in eBay were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

