eBoost Achieves Market Cap of $664,309.17 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $664,309.17 and $95.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00276934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001509 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001779 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

