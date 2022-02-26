EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.62% of EchoStar worth $14,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SATS. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

