Edgeware (EDG) Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $23.01 million and $566,784.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,709,001,952 coins and its circulating supply is 6,020,263,430 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

