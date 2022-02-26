Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $83.82

Shares of Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.82 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($1.03). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 77 ($1.05), with a volume of 317,870 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.66. The stock has a market cap of £162.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

