Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,340,000 after purchasing an additional 267,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,672 shares of company stock valued at $24,168,821. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

