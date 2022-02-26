Efinity Market Capitalization Achieves $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,695.04 or 0.06986906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,472.45 or 0.99740078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00048444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003089 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

