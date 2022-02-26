Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,931,046 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £15.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.
About Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)
