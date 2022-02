Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,931,046 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £15.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

About Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 42 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

