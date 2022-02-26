El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to post $108.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.38 million and the highest is $108.90 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $454.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $474.91 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $476.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 362,406 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOCO stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

