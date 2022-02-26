El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to post sales of $108.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.38 million and the highest is $108.90 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $454.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $474.91 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $476.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOCO opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

