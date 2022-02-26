El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to post sales of $108.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.38 million and the highest is $108.90 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $454.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $474.91 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $476.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOCO opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12.

About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.