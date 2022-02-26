Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $481,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 142.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $2,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

