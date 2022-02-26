Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $96.27

Shares of Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.27 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.20). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.24), with a volume of 33,997 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.01. The stock has a market cap of £75.67 million and a PE ratio of 21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
About Eleco (LON:ELCO)
