Electric Vehicle Zone Price Down 4.6% This Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $24.89 million and $293,809.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.02 or 0.07049812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.44 or 0.99733198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048222 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars.

