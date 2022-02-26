Electric Vehicle Zone Trading Down 6% This Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $24.58 million and approximately $237,811.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.92 or 0.07024843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,549.73 or 0.99784135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048207 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

