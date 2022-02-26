Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $115.64 million and approximately $92,935.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,914,048,094 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.