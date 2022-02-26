Elrond Achieves Market Cap of $3.00 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $139.16 or 0.00360294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $3.00 billion and $189.03 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00205604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00063407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,568,971 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

