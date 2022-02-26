Elrond Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $143.45 or 0.00368578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and approximately $236.49 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00202885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00061494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,564,246 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

