Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0520 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $13,851.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,810,695 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

