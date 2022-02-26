Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 157.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,702 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.