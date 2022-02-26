Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) will post ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s earnings. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 760%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

EDN stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

