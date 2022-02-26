Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.47%.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

