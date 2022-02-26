Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Encompass Health has raised its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

NYSE:EHC opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 46.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

