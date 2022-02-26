Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466,262 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Endeavor Group worth $20,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 31.06 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of 28.59.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

