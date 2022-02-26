Endor Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $970,219.57 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $970,219.57 and approximately $12,653.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00239202 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003854 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021838 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.