Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth $59,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the third quarter worth $81,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the third quarter worth $98,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 33.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ENIA opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Enel Américas Profile (Get Rating)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.