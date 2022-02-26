Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Energy Fuels worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 75.5% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 412,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 177,470 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $130,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 151.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 71.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.46. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.