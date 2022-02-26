Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Enerplus worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Enerplus by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after buying an additional 259,054 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 75.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Enerplus by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,544,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 269,278 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 237.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 643,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 175.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,325,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE:ERF opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.