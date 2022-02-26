EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.33.

EnerSys stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

