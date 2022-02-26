Enigma Hits One Day Trading Volume of $184,261.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $564,770.50 and $184,261.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.00238989 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014066 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003820 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.