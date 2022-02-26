Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $9,954,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 58,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

