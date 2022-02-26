Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Down 8.1%

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 72,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 99,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.23.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($9.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($8.91).

In other news, Director John F. Crowley acquired 5,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,362,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.