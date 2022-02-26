Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS. Eos Energy Enterprises updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,912. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $22.45.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
