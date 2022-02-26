EOS Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00005521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $304.24 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,048,102,153 coins and its circulating supply is 981,515,928 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

