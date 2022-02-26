Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

