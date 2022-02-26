Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,881,000 after buying an additional 104,129 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 430,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,604,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 71,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 36,997 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

