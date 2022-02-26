Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,114 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,385,000. Amundi bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,475,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,336,000 after acquiring an additional 447,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.59.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

