Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Essential Utilities worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.64%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

