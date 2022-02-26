Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $305.17

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.17 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 298.50 ($4.06). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 300 ($4.08), with a volume of 299,268 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £905.06 million and a P/E ratio of 48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 333.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.17.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Company Profile (LON:ESNT)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.