Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Etsy were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Etsy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,554,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

