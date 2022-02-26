EUNO (EUNO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,020.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $7,020.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.50 or 0.00290746 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,466,335,754 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.