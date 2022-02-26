EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 128,550 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EuroSite Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc engages in the provision of on-site utility solutions. It offers electricity, cooling, heat, and hot water solutions to facilities such as healthcare, hospitality, housing, and leisure centers. The company was founded on July 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Derby, the United Kingdom.

