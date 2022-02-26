EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 128,550 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
EuroSite Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUSP)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EuroSite Power (EUSP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.