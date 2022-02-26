Evedo Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $994,644.77 and approximately $477,654.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

