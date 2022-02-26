Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Target (NYSE:TGT)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $7.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,093,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

