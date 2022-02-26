Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

WEN stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $22.72. 1,722,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

