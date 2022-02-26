Everex (EVX) Market Capitalization Tops $696,523.54

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Everex coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $696,523.54 and $8,601.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

