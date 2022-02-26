Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Declares Dividend of $0.57

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.5725 per share on Monday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Evergy has increased its dividend by 132.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 60.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $62.55. 2,104,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.27. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.05 per share, with a total value of $457,701.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 61,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,768. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.