Everipedia Hits Market Cap of $86.41 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $86.41 million and $6.60 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.46 or 0.07079800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.19 or 1.00054244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048149 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,448,776 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

